Cincinnati Fire: One person injured in Evanston vehicle explosion

Areal Flood Advisory issued September 24 at 4:13PM EDT expiring September 24 at 7:15PM EDT in effect for: Bracken, Mason, Robertson

Areal Flood Advisory issued September 24 at 4:13PM EDT expiring September 24 at 7:15PM EDT in effect for: Brown, Clermont

Flash Flood Watch issued September 24 at 2:58PM EDT expiring September 26 at 6:00AM EDT in effect for: Highland, Hocking, Pike, Ross

Areal Flood Advisory issued September 24 at 1:56PM EDT expiring September 24 at 6:00PM EDT in effect for: Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland

Areal Flood Advisory issued September 24 at 1:56PM EDT expiring September 24 at 6:00PM EDT in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton

Areal Flood Advisory issued September 24 at 1:56PM EDT expiring September 24 at 6:00PM EDT in effect for: Hamilton

Flash Flood Watch issued September 24 at 4:00AM EDT expiring September 24 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson

Flash Flood Watch issued September 24 at 4:00AM EDT expiring September 24 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland

Flash Flood Watch issued September 24 at 4:00AM EDT expiring September 24 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Brown, Clermont, Hamilton, Scioto

Flood Warning issued September 24 at 3:19AM EDT expiring September 25 at 2:51AM EDT in effect for: Nicholas, Robertson