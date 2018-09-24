Cincinnati Fire: One person injured in Evanston vehicle explosion

HAZMAT team investigating

WCPO Staff
2:27 PM, Sep 24, 2018

Cincinnati Fire and HAZMAT crews on the scene of a vehicle explosion in Evanston -- September 24, 2018

WCPO
CINCINNATI -- Firefighters and the hazardous materials team are investigating a vehicle explosion in Evanston.

The vehicle exploded near the intersection of Woodburn Avenue and Montgomery Road. One occupant was injured and transported to an area hospital, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

In a tweet, the fire department said a propane tank being transported inside the vehicle led to the blast.

The HAZMAT team and fire prevention specialists are at the scene. Cincinnati police officers blocked a portion of Hewitt Avenue due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCPO.com for updates.

