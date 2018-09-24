Cincinnati Fire Department recruits take on the tallest building in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI -- The latest recruiting class for the Cincinnati Fire Department took part in a recruiting class pre-graduation tradition Monday morning: climbing the stairs of Carew Tower in remembrance on those who died on 9/11.

"I'm very excited," said Taylor Bradley, a member of recruiting class 116, before he and his classmates took on the 48-story climb. "It's more so for us to get an idea of what those guys went through on 9/11. You know, climbing 48 stories and having to go to work."

The climb puts things in perspective, according to Bradley, namely how difficult the job can be before firefighters start fighting fires.

"Every time these guys ascend a flight of steps they should be thinking about what the guys in the FDOY experienced 17 years ago, and that’s why it’s so important," Bradley said.

After the climb, the recruiting class congratulated themselves on conquering the tallest building in Cincinnati, but Bradley said he also learned a lot about teamwork.

"When one guy's tired, you've got to be the one to push them up," said Bradley. "We all finish at the same time, nobody was left behind."

Graduation for the recruiting class is on Friday and Bradley said the class is ready for the job.

"I think as soon as that bell rings we’re ready to go to work," Bradley said. "So I want the citizens to know that.”