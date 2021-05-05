Cincinnati Auto Expo returns Wednesday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Auto Expo returns to the Duke Energy Convention Center Wednesday, marking one of the first major events to return to the center since the pandemic started.

More than 300 cars and 25 car brands will be at the convention center until Sunday.

People will be able to test drive new vehicles from Chevrolet and Subaru. There will also be a lineup of luxury vehicles, called Dream Machine Boulevard, which are worth more than $1.6 million combined.

The convention was supposed to be held in February, but it was rescheduled thanks to the pandemic.

"We’re only one of about half a dozen auto shows that have taken place this winter and spring," Charlie Howard, the executive vice-president of the Greater Cincinnati Automobile Dealers Association, said. "So we feel very fortunate to have this event in Cincinnati and get back to reopening.”

Tickets are sold on-site, but event organizers are asking for people to order their tickets online beforehand here. Children under 12 years old are free, tickets on Thursday and Friday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. are half price, and social distancing and masks are still in place within the exhibition.