Cincinnati-area women to be honored in YWCA Women of Achievement broadcast

CINCINNATI — Multiple Cincinnati-area women are been recognized as outstanding role models at the YWCA Greater Cincinnati's 43rd annual program.

The eight woman have been selected as the honorees for the 2022 YWCA Greater Cincinnati Career Women of Achievement.

These women were described as "outstanding role models for their leadership, vision, community service and renowned professional success that also embraces the mission of the YWCA" in a press release from YWCA.

The Women of Achievement program — which airs Thursday, May 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WCPO 9 — will also highlight local efforts of the non-profit to create a more equitable community. YWCA was founded in 1868 and since conception has focus on empowering women and eliminating racism.

The eight women being recognized at the event are:



Jennifer Davis — CEO, Health Care, P&G

Chandra Mathews-Smith, Chief Community Engagement Officer, United Way of Greater Cincinnati

Nerissa E. Morris, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources & Diversity Officer, Cincinnati Children's

Elizabeth Pierce, President & CEO, Cincinnati Museum Center

Regina Carswell Russo, Founder/CEO, Rright Now Communications

Jeanne Schroer, President & CEO, Catalytic Development Funding Corp of Northern Kentucky

Melissa Stevens, Chief Digital Officer & Head of Digital Marketing, Fifth Third Bank

Kristen Hall Wevers, SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, UC Health

YWCA Eight women from the Cincinnati area are being honored at the 2022 Career Women in Achievement event from YWCA.

"The women recognized each year by YWCA have always been catalysts for change in their companies and in the community," said Jodi Geiser, Career Women of Achievement co-chair. "Each of these accomplished women has done much toward fulfilling the YWCA's mission and have embodied the motto lift as you climb."

The event is usually held at Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati with more than 2,000 attendees, and it's usually the largest annual business luncheon in the region. Despite this, the event has moved to its television and streaming broadcast due to COVID-19. Kristina Guerrero, co-host of The List, will be hosting the TV broadcast.

In lieu of the in-person event, dozens of live Facebook Watch parties have been schedule as the event continues to be the single largest fundraiser for YWCA Greater Cincinnati.

Geiser is leading the event with Co-Chair Deborah Gentry Davis, vice president of human resources at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. Both Gentry Davis and Geiser are past honorees at the event themselves.

"For 153 years, the YWCA has been a beacon of light that assists the most vulnerable in our community," Gentry Davis said. "This broadcast/streaming event and fundraiser honoring these amazing women further strengthens this work in the community and continues their efforts to best serve the Greater Cincinnati area."