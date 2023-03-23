Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts 'name your price' adoption event to celebrate Opening Day

CINCINNATI — As Opening Day approaches, Cincinnati Animal CARE asking for a grand slam with another 'name your price' adoption event.

Anyone looking to adopt a dog over 40 pounds can name their price Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, April 2. Ray Anderson, the shelter's community engagement manager, said they are above capacity and hoping to find a home for the dogs that don't always meet weight restrictions in leases.

"The shelter has been sitting at 200% capacity for months and it’s not due to lack of adopters or great dogs, but every day 20 dogs go home, 20 more come in," Anderson said in a release. "We need to make a big impact in a short period of time and finally empty this shelter."

The name your price event will take place at all Cincinnati Animal CARE locations and at the shelter's "Mutt Madness" event in Washington Park on April 2. The standard adoption fee for an adult dog is $75.

Anderson said all dogs are microchipped, vaccinated, have gone through their initial exams and have been assessed by the shelter's behavior and training team. Spay or neuter surgery is included no matter what someone decides to pay.

"Our adoption team is waiting to find the best match for your home and lifestyle — we’re not just going to tell you, 'Here’s your dog, bye!' We want to set you and your new pet up for success," Anderson said in the release.

A Hamilton County dog license, collar and other items sold at the shelter are not included in the name your price event.