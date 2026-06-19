Cincinnati Animal CARE declares Code Red as shelter cares for nearly 900 animals

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Animal CARE has declared a Code Red, a state of emergency requiring urgent animal placements.

According to a release, the shelter is currently caring for almost 900 animals. Over 400 of those animals are housed onsite across Cincinnati Animal CARE's Colerain and Dane Avenue facilities.

The release said there are 15 kennels available for dogs as of now.

"We are asking our community to step up right now," Meghan Colville, shelter director, said.

The shelter is asking for people to adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or share the animals online to spread awareness.

The release said Cincinnati Animal CARE has taken in 912 animals over the last 30 days, leading to 584 animals being adopted or reunited with their owners. Still, the shelter said intake continues to outplace placements.

The early summer period is one of the slowest adoption periods of the year for the shelter, and Colville said they need the community more than ever.

Here are the current adoption fees:

Dogs ages six months and older: $75

Puppies between two and six months: $200-$300

Cats six months and older: $40

Kittens: $60 for a pair

A $5 service fee applies to all adoptions.

"Summer is one of the most challenging times of year for animal shelters," Colville said. "Families are traveling, kids are out of school and routines change. But animals don't stop needing help because it's vacation season. They still need safe places to go."

Cincinnati Animal CARE also offers a Foster-to-Adopt program where people can take home an adult dog for a trial period between 48 hours and seven days before finalizing an adoption.

You can find information about the shelter here.