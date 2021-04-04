Churches welcome back crowds this Easter Sunday

CINCINNATI — After closing its doors last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crossroads Church will once again host service this Easter Sunday.

Matt Castleman, West Side community pastor, said the past year has created feelings of loneliness and isolation, so in addition to in-person service, Crossroads will be serving coffee and will have their Easter Kids Club.

“While we’ve been maintaining distance and isolation, there’s a lot going on from not being able to meet with one another that’s actually starting to impact us, and so we got really excited this year as people feel more comfortable getting the vaccine, feeling more comfortable coming out,” Castleman said.

Masks are required and social distancing measures will be in place at all Greater Cincinnati Crossroads locations.

Click here for more information about Easter services.