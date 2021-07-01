Children's Museum at the Cincinnati Museum Center reopens today

CINCINNATI — The Children's Museum at the Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) reopens Thursday after a 16-month closure due to the pandemic.

Museum officials closed the Children's Museum during the pandemic because of the museum's interactive elements and its high-touch areas.

However, there are some protocols in place to keep children and adults healthy and safe.

"We have timed entry for the Children's Museum to make sure that we can manage capacity," Cody Hefner, CMC's manager of media relations, said. "We're also still requiring masks. Most of our visitors are kids, they're young, they're not eligible to get vaccinated yet, so we want to make sure we're doing our part to protect them and anyone else that;s not yet vaccinated."

The CMC reopened to the public with health and safety protocols in place in July, 2020.

To buy tickets to CMC and make a reservation to visit the Children's Museum, click here.