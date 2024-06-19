Watch Now
Police: 55-year-old man dies after crashing car into utility pole in Carthage

Posted at 6:47 PM, Jun 19, 2024

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after police said he lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole in Carthage Wednesday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said its Traffic Unit responded to the 7000 block of Fairpark Avenue just before 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported fatal crash.

An initial investigation found a 55-year-old man driving a 2024 Nissan Kicks southbound on Fairpark Avenue lost control of his SUV and hit a pole. He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Excessive speed appears to be a factor, and police are investigating possible impairment.

Any witnesses are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

