Cincinnati Police search for man accused of rape, kidnapping in Carthage

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man wanted for rape and kidnapping in Carthage on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred along the 6600 block of Vine Street in the early morning.

The man is in his mid-30s, stands 5-foot-8, weighs 175-200 pounds, is Black and may frequent the Carthage and Bond Hill neighborhoods.

Police also released surveillance footage of the suspect from a Dayton travel stop, seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man's whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Kyle Smith at (513) 352-6912.