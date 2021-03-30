Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiCarthage

Actions

Cincinnati Police search for man accused of rape, kidnapping in Carthage

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincinnati Police Department
Cincinnati Police released a sketch of an unidentified man accused of rape and kidnapping in Carthage on March 28, 2021.
police sketch wcpo.png
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 18:57:41-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man wanted for rape and kidnapping in Carthage on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred along the 6600 block of Vine Street in the early morning.

The man is in his mid-30s, stands 5-foot-8, weighs 175-200 pounds, is Black and may frequent the Carthage and Bond Hill neighborhoods.

Police also released surveillance footage of the suspect from a Dayton travel stop, seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man's whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Kyle Smith at (513) 352-6912.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!