CINCINNATI – Police and homeowners are on the lookout for vandals who shattered the peace in a Bond Hill community over the weekend.

Somebody busted windows in more than a dozen cars on residential streets - Towanda Terrace, Cheyenne Drive and Elm Park – which run parallel off Paddock Road. Police say it happened early Saturday between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Within hours, car windows up and down those streets were covered in plastic as their owners made arrangements to get their windows replaced.

Oddly, valuables were taken from some cars but not from others.

Kellie Wilfong, a lifelong resident, said the people in the neighborhood are like family.

"We've raised our kids together. And everybody knows everyone and looks out for everyone else,” Wilfong said. “When you have things like this happen, it's hurtful. It hurts everyone."

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.