Police: Robert Thomas, 38, shot to death in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI - Police say they found a 38-year-old man shot to death in Bond Hill Saturday afternoon.

District Four officers responding to a call at 1:17 p.m. found Robert Thomas with gunshot wounds in a yard in the 1500 block of California Avenue. Police believe Thomas was shot a block away at Anita and Reading.

Thomas was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Police said they have no suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.