CPD: 26-year-old man shot and killed in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting in Bond Hill.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Garden Lane around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday evening and discovered a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Cincinnati police.

A statement from Cincinnati police said the Cincinnati Fire Department attempted life saving measures on the man who was then transported to UC Medical Center where the man was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Aaron Myles, 26, according to Cincinnati police.

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati police department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

