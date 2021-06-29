Cincinnati Police searching for missing man who may be in danger

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for Damiko Hunter, who left his home in Bond Hill in an unknown direction and hasn't returned.

Hunter lives with developmental disabilities and is unable to care for himself, police said.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt. Hunter is a Black man who stands roughly five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Hunter may be in Hamilton, though he lives on Joseph Street in Bond Hill. He was last seen Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on Hunter's whereabouts should call Detective Ward at 513.569.8600.