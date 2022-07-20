CINCINNATI — The Barenaked Ladies postponed their concert at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend just hours before they were set to take the stage.

The concert was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. A press release announcing the postponement was sent just before 3:30 p.m.

The concert has been postponsed "due to unforseen circumstances," the press release said, but did not elaborate further.

A new date has not yet been announced. According to the press release, a new date will be scheduled and all previously-purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

The PNC Pavilion concert was part of the band's Last Summer on Earth tour. The band has not played a concert in Cincinnati since 2019 but at least one attempt was rescheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic.