Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Barenaked Ladies concert scheduled for Wednesday night postponed

Ed Robertson; Jim Creeggan; Tyler Stewart; Kevin Hearn
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Kevin Hearn, from left, Ed Robertson, Jim Creeggan, and Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies perform during the Group Therapy Tour at Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Ed Robertson; Jim Creeggan; Tyler Stewart; Kevin Hearn
Posted at 3:42 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 15:42:18-04

CINCINNATI — The Barenaked Ladies postponed their concert at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend just hours before they were set to take the stage.

The concert was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. A press release announcing the postponement was sent just before 3:30 p.m.

The concert has been postponsed "due to unforseen circumstances," the press release said, but did not elaborate further.

A new date has not yet been announced. According to the press release, a new date will be scheduled and all previously-purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

The PNC Pavilion concert was part of the band's Last Summer on Earth tour. The band has not played a concert in Cincinnati since 2019 but at least one attempt was rescheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
Cincinnati Music Festival: Everything you need to know about the three-day event National Hot Dog Day: Top 9 hot dog joints in the Tri-State to celebrate Mount Notre Dame senior Shaye Wolf powers through knee injury to fulfill a dream

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.