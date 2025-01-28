Zion Temple Christian Academy teacher resigns after unknown allegation

CINCINNATI — A teacher at Zion Temple Christian Academy in Avondale has resigned after an unknown allegation.

Zion Temple Christian Academy Assistant Principal John Copenhaver told WCPO that a staff member, who he did not identify, is no longer employed at the school.

Copenhaver said the staff member resigned after the school became aware of allegations. Copenhaver did not specify what those allegations were about.

WCPO called the school Tuesday afternoon, but they did not provide further details regarding the allegations or the teacher involved.

"Ensuring the safety and care of students in our school is our top priority," Copenhaver said in the school's statement.

He said after the school became aware of the situation, they "took swift action — assigning the teacher to home, without pay, and prohibiting the teacher from being on school property."

The teacher then resigned and is "no longer employed with us," Copenhaver said.

"We are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities and will continue to do so," Copenhaver said.