Turf field coming to South Avondale Elementary School

CINCINNATI — A new turf field will be unveiled Thursday outside South Avondale Elementary School after a months long project.

The turf is the same turf that FC Cincinnati played on at Nippert Stadium. The donation is part of a project between organizations like the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden and the Cincinnati Children's Hospital that transformed South Avondale Elementary School's field.

"They really stepped up to the plate," Sandra Jones-Mitchell, the former president of the Avondale Community Council, said. "You're talking about community partners, that's what this is about... That's what's going to help our community. That's what's going to help Cincinnati grow."

A dedication ceremony will take place at the field Thursday.