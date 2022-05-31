Support mounting for development plans to bring single-family homes to Avondale

CINCINNATI — Plans for a housing development in Avondale are gathering overwhelming support from city officials and residents in the area. If successful, the project could significantly boost homeownership in the neighborhood.

Titan Real Estate Group is looking to bring 18 single-family homes to the currently vacant, city-owned lot on Alaska Avenue. The developer is also looking to build a street that connects Alaska Avenue with Harvey Avenue to boost walkability in the area.

City officials were briefed on the project in Tuesday’s budget and finance committee meeting. The committee will vote next week on whether to support selling the property to Titan Real Estate before passing it on to city council. Members of the committee responded enthusiastically to the proposal, as well as Avondale residents who came out to voice support during public comment.

“This is an important project for Avondale,” said Linda Thomas, a member of the neighborhood advocacy group Avondale 29. "We are looking and have been working hard to drive homeownership in Avondale. We know that homeowners--having a higher percentage of homeowners in any neighborhood increases the vitality, the health, the stability of the neighborhood."

Homeownership rates in Avondale are low, around 20% according to Census data from 2015 to 2019 highlighted by the Avondale Development Corporation, a partner with Titan Real Estate in the project. That is partly why the project has been garnering support. Also, supporters of the effort say this will be a productive way to use land that has been vacant for about a decade.

“It’s like a subdivision feel, and that’s why we wanted to bring the single-family detached development rather than townhomes,” said Jodi Funke, president of Titan Real Estate Group. “[A]nd so, each one will be completely separated. You’ll have your own yard, front and back. And that’s the reason why we chose this—just because Avondale already has a lot of density…”

Thirteen of the houses will be market rate at about $350,000 to $375,000 each. The remaining five will be affordable houses reserved for households with at least one person with disabilities.

Monique John covers gentrification for WCPO 9. She is part of our Report For America donor-supported journalism program. Read more about RFA here.

If there are stories about gentrification in the Greater Cincinnati area that you think we should cover, let us know. Send us your tips at moveupcincinnati@wcpo.com.