Police: One dead, two injured after residents return fire in Monday morning Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — A person is dead after police said they shot two people inside a home on Rockdale Avenue Monday morning and other residents shot back.

Captain Mark Burns with the Cincinnati Police Department said the incident started Sunday night at a graduation party in the 800 block of Rockdale Avenue. Monday morning, a single gunman returned to the Avondale home and shot two people. Police said their injuries are non-life threatening.

After the gunman shot them, residents of the home returned fire and killed the gunman, according to police.

The identities of the people involved have not been released by police, and it is unclear if anyone will face charges from this incident.

The police are still investigating the incident.