Police investigate Avondale shooting that injured 17-year-old

A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the 3500 block of Reading Road in Avondale Tuesday evening.
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jul 27, 2021
CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the 3500 block of Reading Road in Avondale Tuesday evening.

The teen was struck in the back of his leg and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Another bullet went through a window at a nearby cell phone store while there were people inside.

Cincinnati Police are investigating the incident as a possible drive-by shooting, and this isn’t the first time a teenager was shot in that area this summer. 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was shot and killed in the crosswalk at the intersection of Reading Road and Forest Avenue June 24.

A that time, anti-violence advocates said they noticed more shootings during the summer and pointed out that it would be very likely the victims would be young.

Police are still looking for suspect information in regards to Tuesday’s shooting.

