Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiAvondale

Actions

Police: Arrest made in early May homicide in Avondale

items.[0].image.alt
Maddy Schmidt
avondale shooting.jpeg
Posted at 8:13 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 20:13:07-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police have arrested a man accused of shooting of 33-year-old Quentin Jolly to death on May 5, according to a press release from CPD.

Police arrested 21-year-old Keith Williams and charged him in the death of Jolly.

Jolly was shot and killed on May 5 in Avondale. The Cincinnati Police Department responded to the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a person shot in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 33-year-old Quentin Jolly suffering from at least one gunshot wound. First responders transported Jolly to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he died from his injuries at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!