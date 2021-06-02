Police: Arrest made in early May homicide in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police have arrested a man accused of shooting of 33-year-old Quentin Jolly to death on May 5, according to a press release from CPD.

Police arrested 21-year-old Keith Williams and charged him in the death of Jolly.

Jolly was shot and killed on May 5 in Avondale. The Cincinnati Police Department responded to the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a person shot in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 33-year-old Quentin Jolly suffering from at least one gunshot wound. First responders transported Jolly to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he died from his injuries at the hospital.

