Police: 1 person shot in Avondale, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

Drew Tanner/WCPO
One person was shoot around noon on Thanksgiving in Avondale, Cincinnati police said.
Posted at 5:41 PM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 17:42:12-05

CINCINNATI — One person was hospitalized Thanksgiving afternoon after a shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting took place along Prospect Place around 12:10 p.m.

Police said one person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if they have any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

