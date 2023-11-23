Police: 1 person shot in Avondale, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

CINCINNATI — One person was hospitalized Thanksgiving afternoon after a shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting took place along Prospect Place around 12:10 p.m.

Police said one person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if they have any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

