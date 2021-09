CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was shot in the 800 block of Lexington Avenue in Avondale on Monday afternoon.

Police said when they arrived at the scene they found 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information and the investigation into Beatty's murder is ongoing.