Grand jury indicts driver for deadly crash in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A woman was indicted and faces several charges, including driving under the influence, for a deadly Avondale crash in June, according to a grand jury report.

Crystal Burns, 33, was indicted by a grand jury in August and faces the following charges:



Four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

Two counts of vehicular homicide

Two counts of vehicular manslaughter

Three counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence

The crash happened in the 3500 block of Vine Street at approximately 1:50 a.m. on June 7, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD said Burns was driving north on Vine when she "lost control of the vehicle in a curve" and crashed into a pole.

Burns was taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tyler Owens, 35, and 34-year-old Dillon Thompson were passengers in the vehicle, police said. They were both taken to UC Medical Center.

Owens died from her injuries at the hospital.

The 34-year-old man was in critical condition after the crash and died two weeks later.

Burns is set to appear in court on Friday.