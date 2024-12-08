CPD: 28-year-old man found dead from gunshot wound in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A 28-year-old man was found dead due to a gunshot wound Sunday morning in Avondale, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Alaska Avenue around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a person lying behind a vacant apartment building.

Officers found Darius Fletcher suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders determined he was dead.

CPD has not said if they have any suspects in the shooting.

CPD said its Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about Fletcher's death is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.