CPD: 20-year-old woman charged in death of 7-month-old daughter in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 7-month-old girl, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue in Avondale on Saturday, Oct. 18, for a report of an unresponsive child.

Before officers arrived at the scene, the child was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

The child died at the hospital on Thursday, Oct. 30, CPD said. The infant has been identified as 7-month-old Leylani Wright.

CPD said the Homicide Unit arrested 20-year-old Breanna Wright, Leylani Wright's mother, in connection with the infant's death. Breanna Wright has been charged with murder, felonious assault and child endangerment.

Breanna Wright is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center. She is expected to be in court Tuesday for her arraignment.