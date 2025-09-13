CPD: 2 men injured in overnight shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Two people were hospitalized overnight into Saturday after a shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunnningham said.

The shooting occurred around 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Reading Road.

Cunningham said a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were injured in the shooting.

One of the men was taken into surgery after the shooting, while the other man is stable, Cunningham said.

Police did not give any information about a suspect.

Cunningham said CPD's investigation is ongoing.