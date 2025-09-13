Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiAvondale

Actions

CPD: 2 men injured in overnight shooting in Avondale

Avondale Shooting 9/13/25
Provided
Avondale Shooting 9/13/25
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Two people were hospitalized overnight into Saturday after a shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunnningham said.

The shooting occurred around 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Reading Road.

Cunningham said a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were injured in the shooting.

One of the men was taken into surgery after the shooting, while the other man is stable, Cunningham said.

Police did not give any information about a suspect.

Cunningham said CPD's investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.