Community Makeover is back in Avondale Thursday

CINCINNATI — After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the annual Community Makeover project is back Thursday in Avondale.

The event is sponsored by the Reds, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden and Proctor & Gamble.

About 300 volunteers will work on projects at six sites across Avondale. Some of the projects include installing a new turf field at South Avondale Elementary School, replacing playground equipment, painting community spaces and bringing school supplies to students.

One unique project this year is the volunteers will be installing solar panels, a greenhouse and an urban learning garden at Rockdale Academy.

"Literally an entire organic experience for the kids," Charley Frank, the executive director of the Reds Community Fund, said. "This is all about teaching the kids how they can be a part of nature, how they can be a part of growing their own food, sustaining themselves in a natural way."

RELATED: Avondale is the latest community to receive 'Makeover'

