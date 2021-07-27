Watch
Avondale community and officers to paint new ArtWorks mural together

Image provided by Jeni Jenkins
The design for the new Avondale Meditation Mural.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jul 27, 2021
CINCINNATI — ArtWorks is creating a new mural in Avondale, but this mural will be created by members of the community and by law enforcement officers together.

Officials hope the Avondale Meditation Mural will stem conversation and understanding between officers and the community.

"There is a lot of people who have animosity towards the police and there's police that have animosity towards the community," Jeni Jenkins, designer and ArtWorks leading teaching artist, said.

Jenkins said the project was created as a result of community conversations between both groups.

"What I heard in those conversations was both sides," she said. "Both people, all the parties, the two different parties in the room were saying, hear me out."

Teenagers will start painting the mural, treating the project as a full-time job and getting paid for it. Then officers will join them, and the mural will be finished in a few months.

"For me, the message that I'm trying to send is that just at least have a conversation," Walnut Hills High School senior Xavier McDaniel, one of the teens working on the project, said. "I feel like once we are able to engage in conversation, so then we can start to talk about the problems that's been happening."

"This mural is not going to cure the community, but it is a project for hope," Jenkins said. "It's a project to put it out there into the world and to try to say, 'Hey, we can be better. We can have conversations, we can have dialogue, we can do something different.'"

The project begins today with a public presentation at the old fire station at 639 Rockdale Ave. at noon.

