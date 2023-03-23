Watch Now
Arrest made in February shooting that killed 28-year-old in Avondale

Posted at 1:23 PM, Mar 23, 2023
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man for a February shooting that killed a 28-year-old man in Avondale.

On February 20, around 11:45 p.m., police were called to the 2900 block of Reading Road for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found Terrance Bartlett suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bartlett was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he succumbed to his injury and died the next day.

On March 21, Cincinnati police announced they arrested 41-year-old Thomas Kirkland for the shooting. CPD said it worked with the Las Vegas Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cincinnati police fugitive apprehension squad to arrest Kirkland.

