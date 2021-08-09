Watch
Authorities searching for missing child with life-threatening medical condition

Posted at 6:01 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 18:01:36-04

CINCINNATI — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating 14-year-old Ja-Nialah Tolbert, who was last seen Monday morning around 6 a.m. at Children's Hospital.

She was taken from the hospital against doctor's orders and her condition is considered life-threatening.

Tolbert is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weights 177 poinds.

No information about who removed her from Children's Hospital or in which direction she was taken has been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Ja-Nialah Tolbert should contact Hamilton County Dispatch at 513-825-2280.

