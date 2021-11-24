Authorities intercept 'firm and unusually heavy' diapers -- packed with meth

CINCINNATI — On Nov. 11, Cincinnati officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered something unpleasant inside diapers en route to Australia — and it's not what parents normally dread finding.

CBP said a shipment of baby diapers shipped from Texas appeared to be "firm and unusually heavy." Inside they discovered over four pounds of methamphetamine.

Betty, a narcotic detector dog, proved to be a good girl, sniffing out the tainted diapers destined for a private residence in Australia.

"Our officers are committed to keeping our country and communities safe from illegal and dangerous drugs," said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of CBP field operations in Chicago, in a press release. "This seizure is one example of the quality enforcement work they do on a daily basis."

Richard Gillespie, Cincinnati port director, said officers know to check all kinds of outlandish shipments for hidden drugs. In February, agents seized 44 pounds of corn flakes coated not in sugar, but cocaine. Smugglers again proved nothing is sacred in March 2020 when a CBP K-9 sniffed out nearly $17,000 of meth hidden inside paintings of Jesus.

In 2019, CBP inspectors reported finding capsules of meth hidden in candy and a hollow tombstone packed with cocaine.

"The Port of Cincinnati officers are taught to look outside the box when looking for narcotics and they do a wonderful job finding those illegal shipments," said Gillespie in a press release.