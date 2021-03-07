ATF, Cincinnati Police respond to shooting involving police

CINCINNATI — Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting that involved police in East Price Hill Sunday evening.

Police said no one was hurt in the shooting.

Officers at the scene confirmed the shooting involved at least one police officer, but did not specify whether officers or someone else fired those shots.

A police chopper could be seen overhead around the area of Blanchard Avenue and Glenway Avenue, where the incident happened. Suzanne Dabkowski, an ATF spokesperson, said she believed Cincinnati Police made an arrest in the incident and that, as of 8:10 p.m. Sunday evening, she did not believe they were still searching for any remaining suspects.

Dabkowski said ATF was involved in an "enforcement operation" with Cincinnati Police when the shooting occurred, but said she could not elaborate on why the agency was involved.

Officials have not yet released any additional details about the incident or what led to shots being fired.