Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

At least this beaver can enjoy the riverfront right now

items.[0].image.alt
Cincinnati Parks
WCPO beaver.jpeg
Posted at 1:12 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 13:17:24-05

A beaver that washed in with the flooding Ohio River has taken up residence in Smale Riverfront Park and seems happy to be there, according to Cincinnati Parks.

The little rodent arrived overnight, a Parks spokesperson wrote on Twitter. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources advised parks workers not to attempt to remove it — “it will find the way out on its own.”

Parks workers instead put a ramp near the beaver’s new digs in case it needs help climbing over the Smale railings and back into the Ohio River.

“For now, he’s just chillin’ and enjoying the sun and water,” a parks spokesperson wrote on Twitter. “We know he will find his way out soon."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!