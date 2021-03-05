At least this beaver can enjoy the riverfront right now

A beaver that washed in with the flooding Ohio River has taken up residence in Smale Riverfront Park and seems happy to be there, according to Cincinnati Parks.

The little rodent arrived overnight, a Parks spokesperson wrote on Twitter. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources advised parks workers not to attempt to remove it — “it will find the way out on its own.”

Parks workers instead put a ramp near the beaver’s new digs in case it needs help climbing over the Smale railings and back into the Ohio River.

“For now, he’s just chillin’ and enjoying the sun and water,” a parks spokesperson wrote on Twitter. “We know he will find his way out soon."