ArtsWave announces free outdoor concert series

Image via Arts Wave
The first show in ArtsWave new outdoor concert series will be at Devou Park in Covington, Ky., on March 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 25, 2021
ArtsWave has announced a new series of free, monthly outdoor concerts, presented by Macy’s.

The eight-month series will feature multiple performances during each concert and include partnerships with Great Parks of Hamilton County, the City of Covington and Boone County Parks.

The first concert begins Saturday, March 27, at Devou Park in Covington from 1 to 5 p.m. Performers include the gospel-southern rock group Redemption Brothers, Tracy Walker & Band and a fusion of swing, jazz and rock by the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s Devou Doo Daddies.

Each concert will be free to the public. More information can be found at artswave.org/parks. Donations to the arts can be made at artswave.org/give.

