Anti-police violence rally draws dozens of protesters at HamCo Courthouse

Posted at 10:49 PM, Apr 15, 2021
CINCINNATI — Dozens gathered in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse Thursday evening for a “Speak Out Against Police Violence Rally.

The Anti-Police Brutality Coalition organized Thursday’s rally, drawing a crowd of people holding signs that read "how many more?" and "Black Lives Matter."

Organizers said it was something small to show their solidarity with Minnesota -- after a police officer in Brooklyn Center shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright -- as well as other communities like Chicago, where a police officer fatally shot a 13-year-old boy.

"We tired. That's all you gotta say. I'm just tired. How long?" said one speaker at Thursday's protest.

By 8 p.m., the crowd gathered at the steps of the courthouse dispersed.

