2021 Flying Pig runners should wear masks to starting line, organizers say

The Flying Pig Marathon and Queen Bee Half-Marathon will happen in person this October, PigWorks organizers confirmed Wednesday afternoon. However, volunteers and runners must follow new COVID-19 safety regulations to participate.

According to organizers, everyone involved in the event should wear masks inside the P&G Health and Fitness Expo, on relay buses and in medical tents.

All volunteers must wear masks throughout the weekend, and volunteers handling food will wear gloves.

Participants will be encouraged but not required to wear masks in their corrals and at the starting line.

“They may be removed once on the course,” organizers wrote.

The Flying Pig, which normally attracts over 40,000 participants and requires the coordination of 8,000 volunteers, took place virtually in 2020 to protect attendees from COVID-19.

The 2021 race will mark a partial return to normal — but not a full one. Typically, it takes place in May instead of October.