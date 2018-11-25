Westsiders hold fundraiser for Allen family

CHEVIOT, Ohio – About 100 Westsiders turned out for a fundraiser for the tragedy-stricken Allen family Saturday night at Cincinnati Elks Lodge No. 5 on Glenmore Avenue.

The event organizer, Joe Butler, said he made up his mind to help in October, when the community organized a Christmas parade for 2-year-old Brody Allen, who was soon to die from brain cancer.

"We went to the Christmas Parade they had in Colerain. As I seen Brody's face as he was on that truck, it broke my heart. I left that day and said I have to do something to help them," Butler said.

That was before Brody’s 19-year-old brother, Andrew, was critically injured two weeks ago. He was struck by several cars while walking across a street.

Andrew is still fighting a lung infection but is gripping his family's arms when they visit, they said.

"With Andrew now, on top of Brody, there's not a better cause I could think of now, at least not here on the West side," said Justin Watson, president of Elks Lodge 5.

A GoFundMe page for Andrew's care has raised almost $40,000.