Vegan food truck makes its first Cincinnati Food Truck Festival appearance

BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Cincinnati Food Truck Festival starts Friday at Summit Park in Blue Ash, and the vegan food truck Vegan Treats, Meats and Eats will make its festival debut Friday.

Jamal Kelly and his wife started the food truck in February. They felt the number of vegan food options was low, so they wanted to create space where vegans were comfortable eating from.

Once their truck got rolling, they said people came running.

"It's like vegan comfort food/fast food, something everyday food that people would love and want to eat," Kelly said. "We do coneys, we do tacos, we have tacos, chicken combos, fish slider combos, we've got deep-fried Oreos, some different desserts."

Vegan Treats, Meats and Eats is one of more than 70 food trucks at the Cincinnati Food Truck Festival. The festival starts at 1a a.m. and goes until 10 p.m.

RELATED: Top 9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend: June 25-27

