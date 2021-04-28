Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyBlue Ash

Actions

Red, White and Blue Ash returns as firework show only for July 4, 2021

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Joe Simon
FILE PHOTO: The annual Red, White and Blue Ash celebration drew thousands of people to Summit Park to celebrate Fourth of July on July 4, 2018. Thousands turned out for the great music in spite of the heat.
Red, White and Blue Ash
Posted at 3:25 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 15:25:37-04

Red, White and Blue Ash, the region’s largest July 4 celebration, will return for 2021 as a fireworks display only.

The event had been canceled entirely in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizer Brian Kruse, who leads Blue Ash Parks and Recreation, said in December 2020 the city planned to bring it back “as the State of Ohio will allow and in a way that will be safe and positive for the community.”

In 2021, with about 40% of Ohioans vaccinated and COVID-19 variants presenting new danger to unvaccinated people, that means bringing back the lightshow but eschewing the thousands-strong gathering that typically accompanies it.

“After such a challenging year due to COVID-19, the City is thrilled to be getting back to some of our roots with a series of well-thought out and adapted summer events,” Kruse wrote in a Wednesday news release. “We aren’t completely back to normal in regards to full-scale events, but we hope that bringing back elements like the Red, White & Blue Ash fireworks show and altering some of our additional programs to current guidelines, will help bring some much-needed joy to residents and families in Blue Ash and across the Tri-State region.”

Other summer events, including the city’s Summer Concert Series and Blue Ash Farmers Market, will continue with COVID-19 safety measures in place. The city’s summer calendar is available online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!