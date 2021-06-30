Red, White and Blue Ash firework show ready to dazzle despite firework shortages

BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Red, White and Blue Ash firework show was one of the many shows canceled last year due to the pandemic, but this year it's back and officials said it's going to be bigger than ever despite firework shortage.

Eric Deal is the general manager of Queen City Fireworks in Greendale, Ind., and he and his team put the Red, White and Blue Ash firework show on each year. This year, they plan on having a drone light show choreographed with the fireworks.

However, Deal and his team said they saw firework sales boom last year, so they stocked their store with enough fireworks for their customers to celebrate too.

"Last year's overbuy created a shortage this year," Deal said. "I've heard people, some of the larger guys talking about 20, 30 maybe even 40 percent shortage this year by Fourth of July. We saw the amount of product that was purchased last year and we took those numbers and applied it to what we think we would see this year..."

Officials from other stores around the Tr-State said they are also fully stocked and open late in case people want to put on their own firework shows.