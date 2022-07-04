Watch Now
PHOTOS: Independence Day celebrations throughout the Tri-State

STILL 1 (MONTGOMERY).jpg The Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio kicked off festivities ahead of an afternoon festival at Montgomery Park.Photo by: Jay Warren STILL 4 (MONTGOMERY).jpg The Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio kicked off festivities ahead of an afternoon festival at Montgomery Park.Photo by: Jay Warren STILL 2 (MONTGOMERY).jpg The Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio kicked off festivities ahead of an afternoon festival at Montgomery Park.Photo by: Jay Warren STILL 5 (MONTGOMERY).jpg The Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio kicked off festivities ahead of an afternoon festival at Montgomery Park.Photo by: Jay Warren STILL 7 (MONTGOMERY).jpg The Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio kicked off festivities ahead of an afternoon festival at Montgomery Park.Photo by: Jay Warren STILL 3 (Adrienne Oliver) .jpg At the Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio, band mom Adrienne Oliver is on the lookout for her son, a senior at Sycamore High School.Photo by: Jay Warren STILL 6 (MONTGOMERY).jpg The Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio kicked off festivities ahead of an afternoon festival at Montgomery Park.Photo by: Jay Warren clajus hamilton 7.JPG The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus clajus hamilton 8.JPG The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus Clajus hamilton 4.JPG The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus clajus hamilton 6.JPG The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus Clajus hamilton 5.JPG The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus clajus hamilton 2.JPG The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus Clajus hamilton 3.JPG The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus Clajus Hamilton.JPG The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus maddy northside 4.JPG Folks in Northside gathered along Hamilton Avenue for the neighborhood's 2022 July 4th parade on Monday.Photo by: Maddy Schmidt maddy northside 3.JPG Folks in Northside gathered along Hamilton Avenue for the neighborhood's 2022 July 4th parade on Monday.Photo by: Maddy Schmidt maddy northside.JPG Folks in Northside gathered along Hamilton Avenue for the neighborhood's 2022 July 4th parade on Monday.Photo by: Maddy Schmidt maddy northside 2.JPG Folks in Northside gathered along Hamilton Avenue for the neighborhood's 2022 July 4th parade on Monday.Photo by: Maddy Schmidt maddy northside 5.JPG Folks in Northside gathered along Hamilton Avenue for the neighborhood's 2022 July 4th parade on Monday.Photo by: Maddy Schmidt pieper mt washington 9.JPG Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper pieper mt washington 8.JPG Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper pieper mt washington 7.JPG Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper pieper mt washington 6.JPG Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper pieper mt washington 5.JPG Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper pieper mt washington 3.JPG Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper pieper mt washington 4.JPG Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper pieper mt washington 2.JPG Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper Pieper mt washington.JPG Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper pieper new richmond 3.JPG New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper pieper new richmond 7.JPG New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper pieper new richmond 2.JPG New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper pieper new richmond 5.JPG New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper pieper new richmond 4.JPG New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper Pieper new richmond.JPG New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper pieper new richmond 6.JPG New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper

