PHOTOS: Independence Day celebrations throughout the Tri-State
The Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio kicked off festivities ahead of an afternoon festival at Montgomery Park.Photo by: Jay Warren The Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio kicked off festivities ahead of an afternoon festival at Montgomery Park.Photo by: Jay Warren The Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio kicked off festivities ahead of an afternoon festival at Montgomery Park.Photo by: Jay Warren The Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio kicked off festivities ahead of an afternoon festival at Montgomery Park.Photo by: Jay Warren The Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio kicked off festivities ahead of an afternoon festival at Montgomery Park.Photo by: Jay Warren At the Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio, band mom Adrienne Oliver is on the lookout for her son, a senior at Sycamore High School.Photo by: Jay Warren The Montgomery Independence Day parade in Montgomery, Ohio kicked off festivities ahead of an afternoon festival at Montgomery Park.Photo by: Jay Warren The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus The Hamilton Fourth of July parade stepped off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, kicking off celebrations that continued with food and activities throughout downtown Hamilton, Ohio.Photo by: Eric Clajus Folks in Northside gathered along Hamilton Avenue for the neighborhood's 2022 July 4th parade on Monday.Photo by: Maddy Schmidt Folks in Northside gathered along Hamilton Avenue for the neighborhood's 2022 July 4th parade on Monday.Photo by: Maddy Schmidt Folks in Northside gathered along Hamilton Avenue for the neighborhood's 2022 July 4th parade on Monday.Photo by: Maddy Schmidt Folks in Northside gathered along Hamilton Avenue for the neighborhood's 2022 July 4th parade on Monday.Photo by: Maddy Schmidt Folks in Northside gathered along Hamilton Avenue for the neighborhood's 2022 July 4th parade on Monday.Photo by: Maddy Schmidt Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper Mt. Washington held its Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 3Photo by: Rob Pieper New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper New Richmond, Ohio held its Freedom Fest parade on Sunday, July 3.Photo by: Rob Pieper