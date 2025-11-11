Lockdown lifted at Sycamore Community Schools buildings after nearby police activity

CINCINNATI — A lockdown has been lifted at multiple Sycamore Community Schools buildings, the district said.

The district said in a release that Maple Dale Elementary, E.H. Greene Intermediate School, Sycamore Junior High and the Sycamore District Office were on lockdown during an active "law enforcement operation."

"The police activity is in the area and has not been on school property. Students and staff are safe and secure," the statement said.

In a message to parents, the district said no one was allowed in or out of the buildings per the request of investigators. Once the investigation was over, the buildings were able to resume normal operations.

At this time, it is unclear what the investigation is regarding. We reached out to Blue Ash police, who referred us to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.