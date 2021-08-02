Kable Academy helping grads land first tech jobs

BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Kable Academy in Blue Ash, Ohio is helping graduates find their first jobs in the tech industry.

The academy launched in early 2020 as a boot camp for web development, coding and cyber security. As more students graduate from the academy, officials said they wanted to help guarantee their graduates entry-level tech jobs, so they launched the Kable Group pilot program

Kable Group president Josh Guttman said the program is designed to be a 12-month safety-net to help students get into the tech industry.

"We're developing local talent that can stay in this market, that we can shrink the tech gap," Guttman said. "And at the same time, help folks go from hourly wages to the middle-class."

The program connects students with small local businesses and nonprofits for a variety of web projects.

"I have some websites that I built from scratch that I have coded," Allison Hall, academy graduate and program participant, said. "I've never had like a physical, tangible portfolio before of design work."

Click here to learn more about the Kable Academy and the program. Small businesses and nonprofits can contact the program by emailing webservices@thekablegroup.com.