Blue Ash firefighters rescue dog trapped under patio

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Using the power of the string cheese and treats, firefighters were able to rescue a dog trapped under an enclosed patio in Blue Ash.

Firefighters were called to the 9400 block of Benchmark Tuesday when a dog named Shadow got stuck behind a support beam under an enclosed patio. Video shows crews cutting through the floor of the patio to try and gain access, as well as climbing under the patio to dig a hole for the dog to climb through.

They used string cheese and treats to coax the pup out from under the patio, with Lt. Patrick Pyles pulling Shadow free. The dog was unharmed. The City of Blue Ash shared video of the rescue on its Facebook page. When Shadow is finally reunited with his owners, he can be seen moving back toward the patio. One of his owners said, "No, you're not going back in."

The City of Blue Ash said firefighters then reinforced the area to stop Shadow from getting stuck under the patio again.