Blue Ash firefighter rescues nursing home resident whose room caught fire

Blue Ash firefighter Scott Reed climbed through the window of a nursing home Friday to rescue one of its residents from a spreading fire.

For him, it was a case of being in the right place at the right time.

“I guess you could say so,” he said Friday night.

Reid said it happened quickly. He was called to Cooper's Trace Skilled Nursing Facility to investigate a fire alarm; by the time he arrived, his department had confirmed there was a fire.

It was contained in one room of the facility: The room of a single resident in his 70s.

“I was actually the first one up to the fire room window,” Reed said. “The police department took the window out already. We made entry into the fire room bedroom.”

And Reed, who has been with Blue Ash for six years, climbed inside and made sure the resident got out safely.

He attributed the successful rescue to the work of his fellow firefighters; mutual aid companies in Sycamore, Evendale and Montgomery; and the nursing home staff, who helped break the window and evacuate other residents.

“Today was really a success of the whole shift and department as well as mutual aid companies,” Reed said.

The resident he rescued was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His name and condition have not been publicized.