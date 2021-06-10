Sheriff: Pedestrian struck, killed Wednesday night in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A pedestrian died Wednesday night in Anderson Township after he was struck by a car, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Andrea Bengal, 48, was driving her car west in the 6800 block of Beechmont Avenue. Jee Han Park, 57, was walking east in the bike lane of Beechmont Avenue with his husband at the same time.

According to the sheriff, Bengal veered left and struck Park. After striking him, Bengal's car hit a utility pole, throwing Park off the hood of her vehicle and into a nearby yard.

First responders said Park died at the scene.

Bengal was trapped in her vehicle with live wires on it. After the power was turned off by Duke Energy, Bengal was transported to the the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Park's husband was not injured.

The sheriff said drugs or alcohol are suspected in this crash, but the investigation is ongoing.