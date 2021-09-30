Sheriff: Arrest made in fatal Anderson Township pedestrian crash

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman has been arrested and charged in the June death of an Anderson Township man who was struck and killed while on a walk, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff.

Officials arrested Andrea Bengal, 49, on Wednesday for the June 9 death of 57-year-old Jee Han Park.

Park was walking east in the bike lane along Beechmont Avenue around 10 p.m. with his husband when officials said Bengal veered left while traveling west, striking Park head-on. After striking him, her car hit a utility pole, throwing Park off the hood of the vehicle and into a nearby yard.

First responders said Park died at the scene. Bengal was trapped in her vehicle surrounded by live wires. After Duke Energy turned off the power, Bengal was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

Park's husband was not injured.

Bengal is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.