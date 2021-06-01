Motorcyclist dead after Anderson Twp. crash Monday night

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist died Monday night after a crash in Anderson Township, according to sheriff's deputies.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the motorcyclist was driving east on Intestate 275 near Five Mile Road Monday just before 10 p.m. A man driving a Volkswagen Jetta was behind the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist and the driver of the car crashed into each other, and the motorcyclist was thrown off their motorcycle. The driver of the Jetta ran from the scene on foot and has not been found.

It's unclear if the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash or if they were transported to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash, and they have not released the name of the motorcyclist yet.