After delay, Coney Island will open 2021 season Monday

Scheduled opening was postponed due to water main leak
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 09:27:56-04

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Coney Island’s 2021 season will open Monday, June 7 after its scheduled May 29 opening was delayed to repair a water main leak in the Sunlite Pool area.

Officials announced Thursday that the leak has been repaired, and the park is ready to host visitors next week.

“Coney Island is excited to welcome guests for a 2021 season filled with new attractions and family favorites. We thank everyone for their patience as we worked to ensure a safe and top-notch experience in the Sunlite Water Adventure Area,” said Coney Island president Rob Schutter in a release.

Tickets are available online here. All tickets purchased for the dates that Coney Island was temporarily closed will be honored on any public operating day through the 2021 season.

The water park boasts new attractions for the upcoming season, including the Challenge Zone, the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the nation, and Action Alley, which features a Jump Pad, Battle Cones, Connect 4 Basketball and more.

When it opens, Coney Island said it will continue to implement "enhanced sanitation practices and guest policies" based on local and state pandemic guidelines.

